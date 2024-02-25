60,000 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. AerCap comprises about 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AerCap by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after buying an additional 327,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AerCap by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in AerCap by 18.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,958,000 after buying an additional 394,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AerCap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Trading Down 0.9 %

AER stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 3,011,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

