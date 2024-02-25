400 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $769.54 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $794.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.97. The company has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a PE ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

