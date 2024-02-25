3,746 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Purchased by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Duolingo accounts for approximately 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Duolingo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duolingo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740 over the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 392,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,529. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -656.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.32. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $86.36 and a one year high of $245.87.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

