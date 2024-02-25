3,237 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 25,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 176,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

OXY stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

