2,278 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.7 %

DHI opened at $146.10 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

