19,500 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $22,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $15,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $11,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,351,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,574,474.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,287,840 shares of company stock valued at $49,206,395. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

