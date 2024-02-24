Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

ZION opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,470 shares of company stock worth $559,882. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

