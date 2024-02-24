Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Raised to $78.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $81.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,225,000 after acquiring an additional 76,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

