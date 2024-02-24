Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Financial Contrast

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -21.89% -16.94% -12.20% Liquidity Services 6.03% 17.62% 9.85%

Volatility & Risk

Zhihu has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zhihu and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Zhihu.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhihu and Liquidity Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $522.66 million 0.91 -$229.25 million ($0.20) -3.85 Liquidity Services $314.46 million 1.72 $20.98 million $0.60 29.30

Liquidity Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Zhihu on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

