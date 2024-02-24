Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,987.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $137,693 over the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

