Zacks Research Comments on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $151.06 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $128.37 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.