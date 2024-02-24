YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 946,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,946,710 shares.The stock last traded at $17.02 and had previously closed at $16.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.