Ying Christina Liu Sells 4,109 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 594 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $14,226.30.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFLT

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.