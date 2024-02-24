YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, February 26th (NYSEARCA:TSLY)

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, February 26th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TSLY opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

