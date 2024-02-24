XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $52.49. 20,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 127,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $7,248,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

