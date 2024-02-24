X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.14

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 39672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

