Wright Fund Management LLC Takes $8.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.26. The company had a trading volume of 814,060 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.67.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.