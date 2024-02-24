Wright Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JBBB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. 29,971 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

