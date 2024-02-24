Wright Fund Management LLC Has $15.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wright Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. 303,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

