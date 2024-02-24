Wright Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,900 BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 0.63% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,125,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $416,000.

CLOA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

