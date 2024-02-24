Wright Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. Wright Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO remained flat at $22.64 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 243,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,700. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

