Wright Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 392,400 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 392,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,924,000. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises about 0.4% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $25.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 369,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,369. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

