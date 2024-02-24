Wright Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,017,700 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,017,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,539,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 1.16% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

