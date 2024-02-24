Wright Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.9% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $436.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,853,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,042,072. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $440.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.03.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

