World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04, Zacks reports. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

World Kinect Stock Performance

NYSE:WKC opened at $25.97 on Friday. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in World Kinect by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in World Kinect by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in World Kinect by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in World Kinect by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

WKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

