Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

WK stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 4.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 354,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Workiva by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Workiva by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at $1,798,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

