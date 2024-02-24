Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.58.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $305.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $309.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 4,270.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Workday by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

