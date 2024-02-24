Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.58.

Workday stock opened at $305.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $309.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

