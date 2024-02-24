Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $266.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Workday

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $305.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.91. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $309.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

