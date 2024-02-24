Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.89.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $139.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.57. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,404 shares of company stock worth $603,489. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

