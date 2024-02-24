WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 30789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.