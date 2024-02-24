WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 30789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01.
The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
