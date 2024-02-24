WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.97

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 2138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $778.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,774 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,517,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,003,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

