WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.00

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 8808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 693.9% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

