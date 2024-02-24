WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.59

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.59 and last traded at $67.53, with a volume of 3172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTD. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,562,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

