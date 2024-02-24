WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $58.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.