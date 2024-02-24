White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. Declares Annual Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,773.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $1,312.00 and a 1 year high of $1,809.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,586.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,539.20.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on WTM

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.