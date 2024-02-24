Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $59.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

