Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno Sells 6,607 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

WAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

