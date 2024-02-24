Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Up to $30.18

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.18, but opened at $32.00. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 703,354 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

