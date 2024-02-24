Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHF opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

