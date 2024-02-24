Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $11.30 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
