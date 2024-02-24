Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $11.30 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,029,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 288,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

