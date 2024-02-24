Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE WIA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

