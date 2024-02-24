Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE WIA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $8.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.