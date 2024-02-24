Wells Fargo & Company Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $106.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Visteon stock opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

