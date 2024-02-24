Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,125 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $57,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. 20,863,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,975,816. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

