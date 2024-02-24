Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) CEO Girish Saligram Sells 60,000 Shares

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $105.73 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WFRD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

