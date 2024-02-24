Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,296 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $208.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

