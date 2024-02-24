Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $181.35.

Shares of Walmart are set to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.46%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock worth $2,215,508,281. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,835,000 after buying an additional 2,887,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.