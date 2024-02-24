Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $175.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18. Walmart has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,964 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.