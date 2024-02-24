Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 1,990,022 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,990,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.82, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,694,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $175.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart’s stock is going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.59.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

