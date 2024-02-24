Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $860,755,966.56 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, S Robson Walton sold 1,938,725 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $337,066,728.50.
- On Thursday, December 28th, S Robson Walton sold 539,437 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $85,112,369.86.
- On Monday, December 18th, S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart stock opened at $175.56 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $181.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.18.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.59.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
